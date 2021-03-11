One Class at a Time: Life-saving lessons

A health class at Sisters High School with a twist -- an EMS class in life-saving techniques -- gets the $500 award from Mid Oregon Credit Union.

Samantha o'connor explains.

#### what we did in there was work with a patient with a laceration and open fracture on his left shin.

It may sound like the scene of a tragic car accident.... made sure his spinal column was all straight, had a c-collar on him ..

Or even a bad fall.... we've got some concerns going on here.

But this is actually just the scene of a health class at sisters high school.... ..

With a twist.

You saw them in action..

You kind fo roll it out there and let them figure it out as they go.

That's so much better than powerpoint after powerpoint and textbook after textbook.

Heather johnson has a degree in sports medicine and is a month away from her e-m-t license.

... and her passion for medicine and her students is immediately obvious.

Nat- don't be shy the e-m-s class helps her students get the hands on training for their future careers.

I'm looking into being a firefighter i'm actually really interested in sports medicine, athletic training, physical therepay, that kinda stuff they just roll right out of high school with skills and really be a contribution to their communities and contributions to their families by having these life saving skills ... and the 500-dollars from mid oregon credit union will allow that training to continue... with added tools... or toys..

As they call them..

The more toys we have, these kids just light up.

Our students even learn how to intibate and that's something that's a paramedic level.

..

And those skills could one day, save a life.

