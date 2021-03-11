RONAN CRASH PKG

Tonight... one flathead- area woman is dead after a crash involving a loaded school bus... and now investigators are looking into the cause.

The crash happened here around eight this morning... just north of ronan on higway 93.

The bus heading south and the s-u-v going north.

M-h-p closed up to four miles of the highway for most of the day... and re- routed traffic onto old highway 93.

New information tonight.

One flathead- area woman is dead after a crash involving a loaded school bus.

Our montana maclachlan is live at the crash scene with new information on the crash and the children involved.

Steve/laurel... the highway is now reopened.

You can see the tread marks here where that bus went off the road.

We're told the driver of the honda pilot died on scene and crews had to use the jaws of life to extract her.

A passenger was transported to a ronan hospital... but highway patrol says she was up and walking around when they arrived.

But... the silver lining here tonight is that besides minor scrapes and bruises, students on the bus ..

And the driver are doing okay.

:11 - :15 :23 - :26 1:00 - 1:04 1:14 - 1:19 like a scene out of a movie... debris littered the highway... as a school bus lay lopsided in a ditch.

"you can probably see those two orange cones way back there between the two guys in yellow, that'd be roughly where the impact was" polson resident mark cunningham drove by just as first responders arrived.

"they hadnt closed down the road yet though so it was still pretty fresh" the montana highway patrol says the crash's impact tore off the roof of the honda pilot suv.

Highway patrol brought up this special investigation van from missoula to map out the scene.

"so we'd be able to re-create it if we needed to" we asked highway patrol if alcohol could be a cause... and got this response.

"it could be a factor, yes" "witnesses and parents we spoke with say it's fortunate none of the students on the bus were severely injured, but they're still shaken by what happened"pablo resident dawna jo's daughter rides the same bus... but wasn't on it monday morning.

"ya thats why i drive my daughter to school in the morning just because of the road conditions" m-h-p and ronan school superintendent is thanking the bus driver's nearly thirty years of experience.

"his skills are what prevented more kids from getting hurt" "i was told that one of our high school kids immediately got up and checked on our bus driver and then went through and made sure all of the younger kids were safe" johnston says counselors..

And a warm breakfast greeted students when they got to school a few hours later.

He says about fourteen of the 20 students on the bus chose to stay at school the rest of the day.

"these are sad situations and unfortunately somebody did get killed but the kids are safe and the bus drivers safe" "i was just relieved that all the children were okay" one volunteer fire-fighter told me this accident one of the worst vehicle impacts he's seen in his 24 years of service.

As for the students... the ronan school district tells us teachers and counselors are continuing to check-in with students involved.

Montana highway patrol will continue their investigation.

Live in ronan mm nbc montana.

