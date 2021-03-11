Will not cooperate with federal - immigration enforcement.

Now, a bill in the maryland legislature - would prevent local police from questioning residents -- about their immigration status.

Council president roger berliner - met with members of the media today -- to talk about ongoing issues including this bill -- called the trust act.

It prohibits police from stopping or arresting an individual - for a suspected immigration violation.

Roger berliner: we are in a different place now where it is a time when silence is not okay, where you need to stand up every opportunity.

