ABC-7 Xtra: 2.26.17
KVIA ABC 7 El Paso, TX
Stephanie Guadian
Will not cooperate with federal - immigration enforcement.
Now, a bill in the maryland legislature - would prevent local police from questioning residents -- about their immigration status.
Council president roger berliner - met with members of the media today -- to talk about ongoing issues including this bill -- called the trust act.
It prohibits police from stopping or arresting an individual - for a suspected immigration violation.
Roger berliner: we are in a different place now where it is a time when silence is not okay, where you need to stand up every opportunity.
Tasmin: a missing person case is
Stephanie Guadian
Tubby Smith Show - Feb. 6, 2017 - Part 2