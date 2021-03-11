NWLA Annual Meeting

In western North Dakota, the state's two top industries - agriculture and energy - coexist.

That relationship isn't always perfect - that's where the northwest landowners association comes in.

The group held its annual meeting in stanley on friday.

Tim olson has more in tonight's eye on energy.

(tim olson, kx news) wayne johnson farms near stanley - that's above ground.

Below ground, there are pipelines.

(wayne johnson, farms in mountrail county) "some of them did a great job.

I had companies that came in and were very conscientious of what they were doing to the land when they dug a trench through it."

(olson) but not all of johnson's experiences with the energy industry have been so pleasant.

(johnson) "i've had other companies that had absolutely no consideration for us as farmers."

(olson) he says after a pipeline was placed under his field, the dirt wasn't reclaimed properly and his tractor was damaged when an axle sank into that dirt.

(johnson) "there was nobody there to say 'we'll fix that for you'.

They just said 'tough.'" (olson) that's why johnson says the northwest landowners association is crucial to his well- being.

The five-year-old organization aims to amplify the voices of property owners when energy companies come calling.

(johnson) "we have to rely on organizations like this to pick up some of the slack.

We can't be at all the legislative sessions.

We need people to help us help ourselves."

(olson) the group has been active at the state capitol this year - pushing for, among other things, stronger 'no trespass' laws, more soil sampling prior to construction, and more permanent protection for landowners when it comes to eminent domain.

(troy coons, chairman - nw landowners assoc.) "i would say right now we're probably batting about 60% success ratio on the first half.

We'll see what happens after crossover."

(olson) and if you ask farmers like johnson - the work of the northwest landowners association is already apparent.

(johnson) "it's improved 100 percent in the last year, year and a half."

(olson) in stanley with your eye on energy, tim olson, kx news.

(jim olson/kx news) close to 100 members attended friday's annual meeting.

