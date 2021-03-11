Macon Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

Macon police need your helping finding two accused thieves that went on a shopping spree.

This is video from lowe's in meridian.

Investigators believe this duo took a wallet from a macon business owner back on december 22nd.

Some of the credit cards were used at the home improvement store and toys r us in meridian.

Several items were purchased by the man and woman.

If you have any information call golden triangle crime stoppers.