Macon Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers

Macon police need your helping finding two accused thieves that went on a shopping spree.
Starkville Police Looking for Grand Larceny Auto Suspect
Macon police need your help finding two accused thieves that went on a shopping spree.
This is video from lowe's in meridian.
Investigators believe this duo took a wallet from a macon business owner back on december 22nd.
Some of the credit cards were used at the home improvement store and toys r us in meridian.
Several items were purchased by the man and woman.
If you have any information call golden triangle crime stoppers.
Columbus police are looking for the person who tried to rob a woman in the Walmart parking lot.
Two men have been arrested and a third is on the run after a home invasion in Columbus Tuesday night.