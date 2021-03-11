Bay County K-9's Receive Certification

Bloodhounds, Labradors, German Shepherds, and more all had their noses to the ground at the Bay County Sheriff's Office, testing the skills of their scent, as the county held it's K-9 Certification.

Today, some of the bay county sheriff's office's furry deputies participated in a part of their canine certification through the national police dog association ... news 13's carly mascitti joins us live in the studio with the details... carly... what part of the certification did the dogs complete today?

Jerry... today the k-9's completed the narcotics detection part of their certification... an honor that they train for all year long.

Bloodhounds, labradors, german shepherds, and more all had their noses to the ground at the bay county sheriff's department... testing the skills of their scent... as the county held it's annual k-9 certification.

Nick hall, bay county sheriff's office canine team "today is a day that we spend with the master trainer that comes down with that association and we'll go through as much stuff as we can get done today.

We do things on his schedule.

Whatever he wants to do."

The certification is granted through the national police dog association.

On the schedule today... narcotics detection.

"the master trainer puts out the narcotics aids that he uses for certification.

Then he hides them.

Handlers don't know where they are.

Dogs have to go find them.

They call their alerts, and then they reward them from there."

The dogs are constantly training throughout the year to make sure they stay in top shape.

"it's always about this time because that's when the certification is about to come up so we keep our dogs certified all year long.

I have 3 teams with the sheriff's office that certify here, another 2 teams that go at the end of the year.

They go out of town to certify so that we overlap each other so we have dog coverage here inside the county while we're training to get certified."

Nick hall, who runs the canine team at the bay county sheriff's office, says earning your certification is just like taking any other test... "it's nerve-wracking because it's a test.

It's just like you are in school.

When you go take a test, you're a nervous test taker or you're not a nervous test taker.

But you need to calm yourself because, if you're anxious and it goes down the leash, and the dog is anxious, he can feel it from you."

Four dogs from hall's agency got certified today.

Carly... do any of the dogs ever fail the certification?

Jerry... hall says the master trainers go to other states to certify k- 9's... but, in bay county, they have never encountered that