Joe Drennon leaving Mineola to coach at Hallsville

Mineola yellow jackets into one of the best high school football programs in the state the last few seasons ...joe drennon will now try to do the same at hallsville.

In a special board meeting this evening ...hallsville i-s-d approved drennon's hiring as its next head football coach and a- d...he tells me he sees that school district as a place ready for success... drennon was 75-and-33 at mineola the last nine seasons...leading them to their first ever state title just two months ago...also today...texas high introduced former white oak coach gerry stanford as its new head football coach.

