Do emergency apps work to protect you?

>> lisa: research shows one in six women have or will be attacked in their lifetime.

There are new apps that promise to protect you from danger.

>> ethan: "contact ky3's" ashley reynolds tested the technology to see if the devices really work whenever second counts.

What do you think?

>> that's amazing.

It shows exactly where you are.

>> reporter: it's the latest "contact ky3" experiment.

These apps are designed with one purpose.

[siren] >> reporter: that will get someone's attention.

To keep you safe in a dangerous situation.

Nixa police and christian county 911 agreed to take part in this experiment.

Crews knew our testing day but did not know when we would call or our location.

"contact ky3" intern macy marie is helping us test the technology.

>> sometimes i like to go walking alone like after class i'll leave campus and go downtown.

And it's not always the safest environment.

Mace, you have to unclip it, you have to aim.

You risk getting it in your own eyes.

And this i don't have to practice using.

>> reporter: this is the safe wear device.

Use it as a key chain or clip it on your clothes.

I bought this on amazon for 30 days and activated it this morning.

It took a good 30 minutes to set this up so it is not a quick thing to do.

Let's see what happened.

>> nothing yet.

There we go.

>> reporter: macy got the alert.

It reads: i could be in danger.

Her phone displays my location and that's not all.

Are you getting a notification?

>> every minute.

It has a recording of your audio.

You could describe them to me.

When i call 911, i could say there's someone following ashley in the park, here's what they looked like.

>> reporter: it worked.

Police arrived.

>> that's amazing, they can push this button and call us.

>> that's a good idea when i'm out and about with these little people.

Sometimes my hands are full so having one button to push instead of having to find my phone and dial 911 would be amazing.

>> reporter: we're at another location in nixa and this next app is the watch over my app.

All i'm supposed to do is hit this center button and it says calling for help.

This app is just 99 cents.

[telephone ringing] that's my boss.

Hey, were you notified by the app?

>> yes.

>> reporter: i'm okay.

What did the app tell you?

My boss just september me the screen shot of what he received on his phone when i hit that app.

>> that one works pretty well.

>> reporter: we tested a free be safe app.

[sirens] >> reporter: in our experiment be safe notified macy the fates compared to the other apps.

>> alarm activated.

>> reporter: it also records video when you press the alarm.

[sirens] >> reporter: police arrived each time in less than four minutes.

All the apps require your friends to be on your network so they can call 911.

This prevents false alarms. pretty cool.

>> it was a learning experience.

It was interesting to see how the call would come into the center.

>> reporter: 911 operators had no problems with incoming calls from an app.

>> whenever dialed came in just like a regular cell phone call that would have called 911.

>> it's not actually protecting you from physical harm.

>> it might not stop them from following me.

People can be snatched up in a couple of minutes.

>> reporter: still these apps are a great tool to sound the alarm when you need help.

>> i think it's great.

I think it's going to be something that's going to be very beneficial for people and as it's embraced ban people become more comfortable with it you will see it more readily used.

>> reporter: a lot of these apps have added features.

You can set your alarm for a fake phone call.

They sure use up a lot of battery and right not work in remote areas.

You can always call 911 but a swipe or click might be easier.

We have all apps listed on the