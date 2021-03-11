Glue flying off shelves to make slime

((maureen plas)) new tonight: when it comes to stocking the store shelves with elmer's glue----nothing seems to stick.

Ashley edlund found out, glue is selling out all over the place---thanks to a kid craze called slime, and the power of social media.

Rochester resdent hillary steiner ran into a-c moore in heniretta today to look for elmer's glue.

But she didn't find any glue on store shelves.((sot))"i decided i had enough at home that i didn't need it.".

Elmers glue is flying off the shelves--faster than they can keep it there.a-c moore said kids--are buying it to make slime--a strectchy goop--made mostly of--elmers.((sot))"the other is borax the third ingredient is food coloring."

Three simple ingredients--in high demand.target--in henrietta--says their 'glue shelf' is looking thinner these days too.((sot))"it's usually full always it's usually full so it's surprise it's a shock."slime is being made---all over the country.

We found youtube video after youtube video--explaining how to make 'slime'.we tried making it out ourselves.

Then asked parents--what they would think--if their son or daughter made 'slime'((sot)) "my intial reaction would be why are you making it what is it for i don't want to see it all over my housebut--casandra hannam--who is a mom of a 15 year old--says it sounds harmless--and she's not too worried.

((sot))"anything crafty i would support my kids being involved in vs watching tv."

((ashley dpls)) on twitter--elmer's glue says people are quote "going wild for slime and buying all the glue they can find."

They are recommending customers who can't find it in a store--go to an online