Black Hawk College hosts legislative forum

Jim:some illinois state lawmakers spoke about the state's budget impasse and its impact on higher education.moline's black hawk college hosted a legislative forum with state representatives tony mccombie and mike halpin as well as senator neil anderson.they discussed state funding for community colleges, money for map grants and other ways students can get help paying for their education.halpin says hearing from voters helps put pressure on lawmakers.

Rep.

Mike halpin, (d) rock island"the more agencies, the more colleges that are in crisis and are struggling and cutting people and programs, as long as that message gets down the legislature and to the governor's office, that is going to make a difference."jim:black hawk college cut seven full-time faculty positions last week.

The college's board says it came in response to a lack of state funding enrollment.