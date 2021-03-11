Dunphy Case

A man accused of improperly storing bodies at a funeral home is hoping a judge will dismiss his misdemeanor charges as news 13 first told you last summer investigators found several bodies that were supposed to be cremated or frozen... in full decomposition at brock's hometown funeral home.

Gregory dunphy and felicia boesch are accused of unlawful storage of human remains.

Dunphy's attorney is arguing that the case should be dismissed because another employee was in charge of the facility while he worked there.

But prosecutors say the other employee resigned weeks before dunphy took over.

The issue is expected to be taken up by judge timothy campbell tomorrow.