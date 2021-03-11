MAPS Board meeting

Attendance and a student project were among the topics discussed.

City's marinas.

Attendance is improving at marquette area public schools.

The school board got an update tonight after the district recently switched to a new attendance policy.

There were about one-thousand more days that students attended during the first semester of this school year.

The board also heard about a student project involving lake superior interpretive signs.

Breanna argeropoulos-senior "there's one sign that's more about the physical aspects like how big it is and how deep it is.

Another sign is the living aspect.

So, it talks about the smallest things like plankton all the way to as big as lake trout and how those interact."

The signs will be displayed soon along various parts of the lakeshore in marquette.

Also at the meeting tonight ... the board went over some costs that will help determine a budget for the next school year.