La Feria Taxpayers Question $3M Unaccounted for In Funds

Oscar we're talking about 3 million dollars that is unaccounted for.

It's a finding -- the city attorney says was found -- when the city's new administration took their seats.

Packed inside this small city commission room ... taxpayers demand answers.

David mungia, la feria taxpayer: "well those are big numbers big discrepancies."

Wanting to know why tonight -- 3 million dollars of their money -- is no where to be found.

David mungia, la feria taxpayer: "almost 3 million dollars that are missing from our budgets."

David mungia has called la feria home for more than 20 years.

He wants whoever is responsible for the missing money to be held accountable.

David mungia, la feria taxpayer: "i dont know what happened i dont want to be pointing fingers but i just wish they get to the bottom of it."

Ricardo navarro -- la feria city attorney -- tells us -- the missing 3 million dollars -- has been accumulating over the past 2 years.

He blames the previous administration.

Ricardo navarrro, la feria city attorney: "so what we know right now is that the record keeping is very poor."

Navarro says the discrepancies were found when the new administration took their seats.

An independent auditor was called in to go over the city's financial records.

Ricardo navarrro, la feria city attorney: "its possible it got spent on appropriate things its just not documented."

David mungia, la feria taxpayer: "thats way too much money for people not to notice its missing."

Navarro says their probe will first start with the certificate of obligation funds.

It's where navarro says problems first came to light former city manager sunny phillip can expect to be questioned.

Ricardo navarro, la feria city attorney: "since attorney: "since mr phillip was the city manager in charge of that that was one of his primary responsibilities so we're going to go with him first and see what he tells us maybe he has an explanation for it i don't know."

Navarro says philips' non -profits will also be under their microscope.

The city plans to make the cameron county district attorney and texas rangers aware of the situation.

