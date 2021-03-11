East and Wynot making the state tourney

Up."

Chris palmquist--"so siouxland is jesse:in last year's substate finals game, it was council bluffs abe lincoln who came out on top, beating the black raiders for the third time that season--- but this year the tables have turned--- east has swept the season series and tonight their were looking for that all important east took down west and abe lincoln beat lewis central to reach this title game... late in the third quarter, jailen billings kicks it out to the big sam hildahl, who forces his way inside and connects on the baby hook... that made it 48- 34 east... and they would continue to dominate... aidan vadnerloo gets the ball moving up the floor and he'll have a shot at an easy lay up... he can't get it to go, but van reese is trailing and gets the put back... a.l.

Showing a little bit of life here in the fourth quarter with tyler myers knocking down the triple... but they still trail 12... and east wouldn't let up... billings forces the steal and he'll run the floor and he'll coast to an easy two points for the black raiders.... and he's fired up because east is heading to the state ras vanderloo "we got a little rust on the trophies, so we got to shake them up a little bit, but i couldn't be more proud, it's an awesome achomplishmen t, al has a great team, hoepfully we can get down there and do something next week and let's see what happens.

We're not going to lay down, i know that."

Aidan vanderloo "i'm fired up, i mean, last year we were cut short, this year we are going and i'm the most excited man on the planet right now."

More tickets getting punched to state in nebraska... chambers wheelers central taking on wynot... in the 3rd qtr and the blue devils up by 14..... jalen wieseler drives in, can't get the shot to go but teammate ethan lange is there for the board and put back.

Cwc looking to answer, conner croxen knocks down the baseline jumper to keep the renegades in it.

Wynot though responds quickly as wieseler throws it to justin lange in the post and that's good for two then later wynot's