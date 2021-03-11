White Co vs East Hamilton

East hamilton is enjoying their deepest run ever in the basketball post-season.

Tonight, they were hoping to go even deeper by advancing to the region tournament finals.

The canes trailed white county by five at halftime of their region semifinal match-up.

Third quarter, vandrele wilson with the corner three.

Back in the corner, justin dozier dribbles out and makes the slick dish to sam randolph for the hoop and the foul.

Dozier gets the ball in randolph's hands again.

Nice drive for another hoop and foul.

That tied the game at 35.

The hurricanes continue to shock everyone as they advance with a 56-52 victory.

The canes will play walker valley in the finals after the mustangs upset cleveland.

Meigs county suffered a heart-breaking one-point loss.

Tyner and brainerd were both victorious tonight, so they'll play yet again on thursday.

In class-a, c-s-a-s advances to their