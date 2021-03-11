Jazz Society Celebrates Mardi Gras for Meals on Wheels

Food sure to hold the revelers over through a long fast.

Mardi gras celebrations are taking place all over the country -- and one celebration here in the twin tiers is benefiting a local organization.

The twin tiers jazz society held its 6th annual celebration at the green derby in elmira.

There was a ten dollar fee to enter -- but all proceeds were donated to the meals on wheels of chemung county -- who recently expanded to a larger facility.

The funds generated this evening will help meals on wheels offset some financial challenges faced during their move.

Darlene ike: "well, it was a challenge moving from a 3,200 square foot building to a15,000 square foot building.

But, at least all of our kitchen operation is in one room.

So, we've become very much more efficient."

Since their move to a larger complex, the organization is working