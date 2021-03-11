Malcolm Hill not reflecting on career ahead of Senior Night

He's solidified himself as one of the school's all-time great players but says he doesn't want it to be about him.

It's a trend that's played out several times over again in the john groce era.get out to a slow start in big ten play -- then rally late to make in interesting down the stretch.

The illini are just 12-28 in the month of january.they're 19-15 in february.and here we are on the last day of the month -- and the illini have won three straight games.

They're no dobut feeling good heading into tomorrow night's senior game against michigan state where they'll honor the team's six seniors.if you're one of the first 2,000 in the door you'll get this malcolm hill toothbrush holder.he says it'll be emotional walking out there with his parents but doesn't want to get wrapped up in all the festivities with so much on the line.

Malcolm hill:"i'll have time to think about that when the season's over, to look back on things.

I'm not trying to look back on anything right now because i think that would be selfish of me.

We still have a season to play, we still have games to play.

You know we've got goals in mind so i don't want to make it personal about me at all."well spoken.just like the ilini -- the spartans are playing their best ball of the season late in the year -- shocking right.

It's what michigan state seems to do every season.sparty has won four of its last five and head coach john groce is confident in his team's ability to fight.

John groce:"it's fun to be playing well and that's not a given, it's certainly not.

You know the root of that is that we've competed with some toughness and the guys have really come together and played for each other and our upperclassmen, while we're talking about them, have spearheaded that but our underclassmen have stepped up as well and we're going to obviously need everyone tomorrow night."it's an eight o' clock tip tomorrow night at state farm center.watch the game on big ten network.

