Top Trenders 030117

These are your top trenders with jaclyn house ### ((jaclyn)) images of kellyanne conway sitting with her feet tucked underneath her in the oval office sparked interest on social media the images show conway sitting casually on a yellow couch in the foreground as u.s. president donald trump met with leaders from historically black colleges and universities.

### ((jaclyn)) hidden figures no more...female nasa staff to be immortalised in lego lego will release a set of five female nasa scientists, engineers and astronauts based on real women who have worked for the space agency.

The set will be available by late 2017 or early 2018.

### ((jaclyn)) let the madness begin...march madness that is warren buffet is offering a million dollars a year... for life ...to anyone at his company berkshire hathaway who can correctly predict the sweet sixteen teams of the ncaa tournament if no one manages to guess the sweet 16 teams, whoever gets the furthest will receive $100,000 ### ((jaclyn)) today is ash wednesday.

It's the beginning of lent - which is traditionally catholic but is also celebrated by many christains.

Several churches in nwa will hold services for ash wednesday ((jaclyn)) beyonce is out and lady gaga is in!

The popular music festival coachella announced lady gaga will not headline in place of beyonce who withdrew due to doctors orders lets take a look at a few twitter reactions