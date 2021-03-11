Rasoul reacts to Trump's Speech

He also talks about how the settling the state budget will benefit teachers and students in the region.

Abroad but also put forward the list to make america more competitive.

>> alexan: well, state lawmakers taking care of business last week and completing the state budget and the budget nearly pased with innocence support.

Just one no vote.

The lone holdout was the faire fax democrat kate cory.

The state democrats conferred up the short fall with state employees, troopers and teachers with races and it is going to boost funding for k?12 education.

What's the impact and how is it going to affect us right here in our area?

Our district representative for the house of delegates, sam rasul, is here this morning.

Mr. rasul, how are you this morning?

>> glad to be wu.

>> alexan: you took care of business.

Surprised you got through the state budget quite easily?

>> over the past few years we've been able to work well, republicans and democrats, house senate and governor, to put together the solid and sound budget.

I think in the end people want to continue down this very well managed state reputation we have here in virginia.

So wasn't too much of a surprise.

>> reporter: that 1.2 billion dollar shortfall.

We talked about the raises people are going to get state employee teachers.

How is it going to look in this area?

How will we be impacted?

>> each locality is a little different but over the next year almost all teachers will see this 2?3% increase but with the state police we'll also see the increase, but they have a salary as well and have a lot of turn over and are glad to see them benefit from the budget.

>> the governor vetoed several bills.

Do you feel any of those will be challenged?

Or what do you expect once you return to session?

>> i think a lot of them will be challenged.

A lot of the divisive, socially divisive bills and we already sustained one of the governor's vetos.

So, but for the most part, a lot of great bills going into law to help the assistance.

>> alexan: you say a lot of bills would be challenged.

One off the top of your head that strikes you?

>> one of them is maybe divisive, for example, is what kind of material do our children read with the permission of the parents.

As the father of 3 i was more conservative on that but will see if there are adjustments to that bill.

>> alexan: i want to get your reaction to president trump and his speech yesterday.

What did you make of it?

>> i thought he did a good job to turn the corner and be much more optimistic than we've seen in the past speeches.

And that divisive town, i think even republicans are tired of it and now painting the good picture and certainly left the door open for good compromises and with health care there are hundreds of thousands of virginiaans that will have a health care compromise and look forward to seeing it coming down the pipe.