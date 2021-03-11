Mills>>students at limestone community high school practice the mission of easterseals every day.<<clay gordon>>for the past 2 weeks ... they've dedicated their time to raise money for the kids who receive services through eastersealscody schiever explains.<<(shanea williams max and parker : to come together and put this amount of effort and energy into a project for easterseals is incredible 03:04:21;11for the past 4 decades the limestone rockets have been helping individuals lift off and reach new milestones..

Mark scott board member it's just amazing the kids and the energy and enthusiasm they have just getting involved and supporting all their fellow students it's just phenomenal, there's just no story like it anywhere in america 03:00:14;22 the limestone tradition includes a number of fundraisers occurring over the course of 2 weeks, highlighted by a battle of the sexes competition, where the winners served a pie to the losers nat in faceevents that students say they will never forget.

Blake delgadillo student body president: this is my last year as a student ill be involved with easterseals for the rest of my life, but legacy, limestone will continue on 03:02:56;05 this year's campaign raised 50,000 dollars but it's about more than money.blake delgadillo student body president: it really is about making those kids feel welcome and giving them the confidence just to be able to come up infront of a crowd and speak or walk 03:01:59;20)>> <<clay gordon>>in the past 41 years... limestone students have raised more than 8 hundred and 80 thousand dollars... <<lindsey mills>>if the success continues the class of 20-20 will have an opportunity to reach the one million dollar mark..

An incredible feat for a local high school.and