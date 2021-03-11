$500 Reward Offered in Case of Burned Dog Death

Last year he's also charged with four other murders from two thousand and three developing story that will sadden any dog lover to word of warning the pictures are about to show our grass yet small children please turn them away right now they're of the badly burned dog that died despite some last ditch efforts to save his life a five hundred dollars reward now being offered for information in the case officials say that the dog was picked up on quaker road in st george yesterday morning he was then rushed to critical care vet in charleston but didn't make it we spoke with shelter workers before that dog passed away.

Absolutely hands down and i have never seen an amal come to us in this condition before dorchester county animal control now leading the investigation they're looking for the dog's owner.

Anyone with information can call animal control