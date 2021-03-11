Start out warm today but cooler air on when i talk about when our overnight lows or drop back in the thirties can not touch the schedule for today on a body found burned inside of their own corner says the dna might be required to make a positive identification.

Investigators returned to that seen on madeline drive tuesday they say officers discovered the body during a welfare check on monday told the victim was severely burned.

Neighbors tell us the unsolved crime has them concerned it makes me aware of my son even just want to play football now i don't know it makes me feel really free now to get people calling me asking me are you okay are you to say you know finally what