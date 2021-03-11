Skip to main content
Thursday, March 11, 2021

Double stabbing in Loudoun County

This morning...the loudon county sheriff's office is investigating a double stabbing that happened in a sterling shopping center parking lot.

Around 2 a-m this morning, deputies responded to community plaza...where two men were stabbed by an unknown suspect.

Michella: officials said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

