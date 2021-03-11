Double stabbing in Loudoun County
This morning...the loudon county sheriff's office is investigating a double stabbing that happened in a sterling shopping center parking lot.
Around 2 a-m this morning, deputies responded to community plaza...where two men were stabbed by an unknown suspect.
Michella: officials said the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect left in an unknown vehicle.
The incident is still under investigation.
