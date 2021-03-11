News on the Go: The Morning News Edition 3-1-17

Dan Cummings and Jennifer Sanders have all your morning news in Central NY.

President donald trump delivering his mission statement to a joint session of congress and to the country last night.

He used the moment as a platform to relay his vision of america's future.

The president focused on broad themes... but also provided more details on his policy agenda.

Dan: dozens of firefighters from across the county responding a to weitsman recycling plant just after five oh-clock last night after three cars caught fire at their bridge street location in the town of geddes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jennifer: over 400 community members will come together to support the vera house's 23rd annual white ribbon campaign to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence.

The month kicks off today with its annual breakfast this morning at 7- 30 at the syracuse marriott downtown.

Dan: students in east syracuse are helping make sure no one in central new york goes hungry.

They're selling hundreds of hand-made, ceramic bowls to benefit the food pantry!

You can buy a bowl tonight, at the "empty bowls" dinner.

A minimum 2-dollar donation gets you in the door starting at 5-30.