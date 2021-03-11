Armadillo's Opens

Armadillo's Ice Cream Shop is open for business.

Mid-2018.

March first is a special day for frozen treats fans.

Armadillo's ice cream shop is once again open for business.

Armadillo's open rapid city>> and this year is extra special for the ice cream maker.

Armadillos showed off their new building which has more space, extra seating, and handicapped accessible counters.

But not everything is new.... the items on the menu, the prices, and even the machinery remain the same.

Armadillos is open until 9 each evening.

