Tommy Ahlquist enters Idaho governor race

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist announced Wednesday morning he is running for Governor of Idaho.

Eleven news joe>> after months of deliberation...tommy ahlquist officially announced today that he decided to run for governor.

The doctor turned developer told us his top priorities include business and economic development...and improving education and healthcare.

He visited four towns across the state to make the announcement.

To start this campaign, what i wanted to do is go listen to people, understand what their struggles would be and what they need out of govt and let that be part of who i am as i run he is the third announce republican candidate for the may 20-18 primary.

Tomorrow...he starts a 97 town tour in sixty days to meet more business people and other elected officials across