J-Hawks Soar Over Crusaders

Jefferson beat Lutheran Wednesday at the Jefferson Regional.

The jefferson regional...the j- hawks hosted lutheran.

The crusaders have played great ball over the last month.

My'quion garrett on the attack...he had 18 points for the j-hawks.

He'll come right back with a three.

Luke harper will knock down the sader jumper.

But more sharp- shooting by the j-hawks.

James dunner the three.

Q-dixon with three of his game high 21 points.

The j-hawks looked good.

The roll to a 71-55 win and into friday's championship game against boylan.

(my'quion garrett) "we just came into the game and we had to do what we had to do.

We didn't expect nothing less nothing more."

(todd brannan) "we had a game plan coming into tonight.

To our kids credit the stuck to the gameplan and executed.

I'm real proud of our guys."

