UVM Hockey is all Business Ahead of Maine Playoff Series

State... stevecatamount fans will get a healthy share of u-maine this week... next up, the men's hockey team opens up postseason play against the black bears on friday night... maine is a familar foe for u-v-m... two years ago hosting maine to open the hockey east tournament, as will be the case this time around... not much has changed, the catamounts will still be large favorites to advance, but it did take until overtime of game 3 back in 2015...today, vermont sits just on the outside of the ncaa tournament bubble, and really has no room to lose... head coach kevin sneddon says... they don't plan to... "we've had some success against most teams in hockey east.

We're going after the championship.

Like forget power ratings and at-large bids, we want to get the a-q.

You know i think these guys have that mindset, at least i hope they do.""there's no more slipups, there's no more, 'tough loss but we played well', it's, you know, bring that into next weekend because this is do or die now.

So guys are a little more serious, a little more focused, and i think we're pretty ready for maine."the best of 3 series kicks off friday night at 7:05... the catamounts hosted the black bears for a pair back in november...tallying a win and a tie