Virginia Tech women take on Clemson

Starting the season 15 and 0, the wheels fell of for the virginia tech women in acc play.

They suffered an 11 game losing streak at one point, but today was a chance to wipe the slate clean in the acc tournament against clemson.

To conway, south carolina and the campus of coastal carolina.

The hokies led by 14 in the first half, thanks in large part to regan magarity who scored 15 points in the first 20 minutes.

But clemson stormed back to take the lead before shanette hicks comes up with the steal and does what she does best.

Hicks goes coast to coast the other way and lays it in plus the foul to keep tech in it.

Then more magarity.

The board and the bucket.

She had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead the hokies today.

But she gets called for the ticky tack foul with 4 seconds left.

Clemson makes one of two free throws to win it 67 to 66 the final, ending the hokies season.

Kenny brooks/virginia tech head coach: we're very disappointed, disappointed for these three young ladies and the rest of the group because i felt like they played hard enough to win a basketball game.

They left everything out on the floor.

Some things just didn't go our way and as a result, clemson comes away with a one point win but i'm very proud of my group.

They fought through a lot of adversity, especially in the last couple of weeks.

We've been very shorthanded but no one