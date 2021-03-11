East Gets The Best of Auburn Again

The E-Rabs beat the Knights for the third time this season at the Hononegah Regional.

Nic-10 teams regional basketball action is like a replay of the regular season.

We saw it tonight at hononegah where auburn and east went at it for the third time this season.

1.

Roy sackmasters e- rabs won the two regular season games.

2.

Chris burnell is off the mark....he sticks with it...and the tap goes down.

He had 27 points.

3.

The knights come back with maleek jarrett.

He had 18 points.

4.

Scott gowan flashes across the baseline for the reverse layin.

5.

Again it's jarrett for the knights...and one.

6.

Auburn gets defensive...tenoah tatum picks burnell.

The big fella checks the traffic..all clear for the dunk!

7.

But tyvionne horton returns the favor with a steal of his own...he'll take it home.

East nips auburn again 62-58.

East will play hononegah on friday.

At the jefferson regional...the