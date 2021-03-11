Corning Community College Learn From Curt Menefee

Over the coming days and weeks, students at corning community college will be getting a taste of success from some of the biggest names in show business.

The web broadcast series began tonight, as students in ccc's chapter of the national success and leadership society had a chance to hear from famous sportscaster curt menefee.

Menefee is the host of fox's nfl halftime and postgame shows.

Tonight, the students in the n-s-l-s heard from menefee about his journey from intern to sports t-v superstar.

Ccc students and college students around the world tuned in to hear menefee's story.

Austin lafever: "students get to take away different leadership skills that they wouldn't otherwise be able to have, and the questions that they ask can be personal questions to the speakers so they really get to learn what they want to learn."

