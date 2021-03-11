Who's Watching the Border?

News) turns out the threat for illegal immigration in the north pales in comparison to the threats in the south.

So why was national legislation passed without question a few months ago regarding the northern border?

Well, i found out and it's because they want to prevent manipulation of surveillance equipment and beef up personnel.

Population 125 and home.

The people of portal, north dakota have their own way of life.

Across the way is a canadian village of the same size.

They're co-cities so to speak.

(erling "bud" scheldrup, portal "there aren't many that are right on the border like portal is."

Bud has lived in between the two most of his life.

(erling "bud" scheldrup, portal u.s. customs and border inspector - retired) "it's a pretty unique little town because there's a sister city on the canadian side.

Without them we couldn't have things like an ambulance, fire department, masonic lodge, different organizations that women belong to, churches.

It's all joined."

Not only is he a proud native of the hybrid town, but a retired customs inspector who spent 28 years guarding the gate..

That sits about a yard from his home.

(cynthia hill, reporting) "so how often do you all kind of go over to the other side and how difficult is it or how easy is it?"

(erling "bud" scheldru portal) "somedays i go over there three, two-three times.

I'm over there an awful lot.

Working over there, planting trees."

Unlike him, lawmakers are concerned about the potential for threats between north dakota and north portal, saskateshwan.

(senator heidi heitkamp (d), north dakota) "you could see a scenario or potential where a canadian with canadian credentials or someone with canadian credentials could come to the united states ready to do the united states harm."

While the trump administration emphasizes a wall for the southern border, heitkamp's introduced a law to put the northern border on the quick list alongside it.

(senator heidi heitkamp (d), north dakota) "the more we visited at the border, the more we brought authorities like the deputy secretary up to the northern border the more it became apparant that this is not something that we should ignore and so there had been a lot of years since they had done a northern border threat assessment - a lot of years since they focused any attention to staffing concerns on the northern border.."

In comes the northern border security review act unanimously passed by the u.s. senate in november 2016.

(cynthia hill, reporting) "according to this sign, i'm in the u.s. a few feet away i'd be in canada.

In reality, it's not that easy.

With new legislation, increasing security is very likely."

Heitkamp's law calls for increases in personnel, upgrades in surveillance equipment and a look at canadian refugee vetting policies up against ours.

In north dakota's other border town - pembina - the threat is much worse.

Eight people were caught trying to illegally cross the border into canada in one week.

Some attempting to walk more than 30 miles in deadly temperatures.

(senator heidi heitkamp (d), north dakota) "it's not enough to just secure the southern border.

It's not enough to say okay these five countries we're going to go to extreme vetting or these 7 countries, we're going to go to - that's not a broad-based border security plan."

Bud says never in his years would he compare the problems of the southern border to the problems of the north.

Over the years, he's seen a thing or two, but nothing too disturbing.

"that's kind of a problem with china with pests that can get in and destroy trees or crops or whatever and they make some big siezures or they'll make them turn around, take them back."

Other than that he says things in portal, for now are just fine.

(erling "bud" scheldrup, portal) "there's very few tough problems, bad problems when you think on it.

It'd be very unusual."

But it could be a different story as you walk the rest of the line.

(cynthia hill/kx news) although the threat-level in portal and pembina are different, locking down the northern border is a priority for lawmakers here in north dakota.

As it's reassessed, north dakotans could see an increase in security and maintanence jobs.

