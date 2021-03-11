Three people escape house fire in Gulfport

Updated: Structure fire on West Wortham Road in Harrison Cou
A large fire on West Wortham Road near Owen Ladner Road left a large metal garage completely destroyed.
A family of three walks away- without a scratch after a house- fire on "ruby drive" in gulfport.
One of the residents told news- 25, she was cooking in the- kitchen when her roommate - started to smell smoke.
- after searching the house, both- people realized the hot water - heater in - the utility room was on fire.
- all three people in the home at- the time were able to escape- before the- flames grew.- fireifghters were able to put - the fire out quickly and even - save the- family's pets.- - - - - a disaster... i'm alright.
a large fire on west wortham- road near owen ladner road left- a - large metal garage completely - - - - destroyed.- harrison county fire chief, pat- sullivan says the building- partially - collasped and had multiple- vechiles including a boat - inside.
Several of- the vechiles were completely- destroyed and exploded as they- were engulfed in flames.- multiple agencies fought the- flames for- several hours and the near by - home was not damaged.
No one wa- injured - in the blaze, the cause of the- fire is still being - investigated.
- - a gulfport family came home fro- a mardi gras
