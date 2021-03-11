WFXR SPORTS March 2

The west regions have had a great showing in the state playoffs this year.we had an undefeated show yesterday, looking for another great outing from our teams today.

We start with 2a girls playoffs in harrisonburg.

Martinsville against george mason.and it's a block party and brittany turner is hosting it at james madison university.

Turner says nope.

Not today.later in the quarter, we see some offense arryanna philpott to destiny jones for 2.next bulldog possession, latroya gravely to brittany turnerwe're tied at 4.

Next play jalexas mitchell with the dime to philpott.

Bulldogs really opened it up in the second half and ended up with the victory.

Martinsville beats george mason 61-45......brittany turner led martinsville with 21 points......martinsville will play nottoway in the 2a state semifinals saturday at 2:30 in jmu.coach holland lookin for another focused game from his girls.

3 these girls have always had my back.

They follow detail very, very well.

They have it in their minds that coach we are not here just to say we made it to the final 8.

We are going to win the state championship.

I told them when you get to this level you have to take what you want nobody is going to give it to you.

Our next game in harrisonburg, the press happy floyd county girls taking on stuarts draft.

First quarter, the speedy liz quesenberry with the nice jump stop and finish.this team lives off of the fast break and you see it here, abi bleshan all the way to the house.we're tied at 4.

Later in the first, the three ball on full display.cassidy pratt hits.then rebecca turman has a go at it.a nice offensive outing for floyd county tonight.

They'll go on to win 59- 45.......floyd county was led by cassidy pratt, abi belshan, and mallary cox each with 15 points.it's a team full of talented girls trying to do something special for floyd county.

3 3 it is a special group.

There are not many teams we had that have bonded like this group.

They have accepted their roll and they have bonded.

They are plaing as one.

They are playign well.

10 kids that is the lowest we have ever had for our varsity.

But we have bonded together.

And working hard together and love doing it.

Lets go down to bristol where parry mcluer is up against riverheads in the 1a state quarterfinal.

This one was all lady blues hailey huffman gets the steal then dishes to madison dunlap for the lay-in.later in the first, more fantastic basketball sponsored by the fightin' blues.peyton mohlder to dunlap.parry mccluer up 7.

This team can play defense, run and gun and get points from the paint.tristen clark with the finish.

These ladies makin' buena vista proud in bristol on a thursday night.

The fightin' blues are movin on.

They win 64 to 37.

Next up in bristol, george wythe and cumberland in the other 1a state quarterfinal maroons jump on cumberland early grayson anders nice ball fake, knocks down the jumper.later in the first, off the missed 3, kaitlyn poole with the offensive rebound and putback.

George wythe up 8.

George wythe playin great defense too...tara patterson comes up with the steal.

She'll push it up to tianna crockett to make it a 12 point lead for the maroons.

George wythe rolls into the semifinals with a 68-25 win.

4a girls holding state playoffs at the salem civic center.carroll county facing king's fork.first quarter, cavaliers pushing the pace.

Mattie kennedy to keely lundy for three.cavaliers up 7 to 6.

Later in the first, lundy with a full court pass to abby kennedy.she'll pick it up and score.cavs tie it up at 11.

Lundy again with the nice assist--this time she finds madi dalton.dalton with an acrobatic finish.with seconds to go in the first half, mattie gives it to danielle gallimore who gets it off before the buzzer.it's good.

Cavs go into the second quarter with a 18 to 15 lead but in the second half, king's fork comes to play.

Carroll county loses a tough one to king's fork.great season girls.all the best to you senior cavaliers going forward.your life has