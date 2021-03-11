Harrison Central Red Rebelettes off-roading to Jackson

As only true South Mississippi girls could do, the Red Rebelettes have been ripping up a dirt road all the way to the state tournament.

For the eight girls basketball teams remaining in the class 6A playoffs, all of them have paved their own roads to Jackson except Harrison Central.

- for the eight girls basketball- teams remaining, in the class - 6-a playoffs... - all of them, have paved their - own roads to jackson... except- harrison- central.- as only true south mississippi- girls, could do... the red- rebelettes, have- been ripping up a dirt road...- all the way, to the state - tournament.

- - nat - "get there, trap, hey!

There yo go, good job!"

On the court... the red - rebelettes are all about- run-and-gun, high-octane, - pedal-to-the-metal basketball..- so why should it be any - different, off the- court.- "well, right now we have a tradition of where before every- game we go to our coaches house- and - then we eat and then we ride th- four-wheeler.

You know, have a- little fun."

"yeah, we go out there and ride four-wheelers before the game.- eat a little bit, get pumped- before the game."

"the girls came to the house an we ate, and they just so- happened out on the four-wheele- while - i didn't really know about it.- and every game since then they- feel that hey, let's not break- the - tradition.

And so now every gam- they have to plan to come to th- house and eat and ride the- - - - four-wheelers and so hey, if- that gets them motivated, we'll- do whatever we have to do."

- - - that pre-game ritual, started - before the district - tournament... and - harrison central hasn't lost- since.- but the red rebelettes were - already 19-3, prior to that...- so it's not - just slangin' up mud, that has- them back in the metro... for - the sixth-- straight year.- "we've planning for this moment for a great while now.

We knew- from the start from when the- season started that we were - going to make it this far, we - just had to keep pushing and- - - - keep believing that we could- make it."

But getting to jackson... is- only half the battle.

- the red rebelettes still have - three games, left to win... - starting with a re- - match, against one of the only- two teams to beat them this - season... - starkville.

- "when we played them in starkville, we weren't- prepared."

"we don't want to lose to them again.

We're going to get them- this time."

"to win a state title, we have to go to that next level.

And i- think that that loss taught us- that we - were not at that next level tha- we needed to be."

- - - "are you at that next level now?"

"i think we are."

As a program, harrison central- is 13 going on 14... in terms o- state - titles won.

- but right now, is the school's- longest-ever drought between- gold balls... raising the - stakes, to repeat what the red- - - - rebelettes last accomplished...- 12 years ago.

- "it's been a while since 2005 w haven't won anything, so i thin- 2017 we can win a state - championship."

"it's been a great while since we've won a state championship,- and i think us being able to- - - - start that tradition again woul- mean a lot."

"if we play like we're playing for a state championship every- single game, then we'll - come out on top."

"woo!

Basically it would feel like gold, really."

- - - - the red rebelettes tip things - off with starkville, from the - big house up in - jackson... at 8-30 p-m, on- saturday.

- and yes, they do plan on taking- one last ride... before they- leave, that - morning.- we'll chat with the harrison- central boys... tomorrow night.- - from harrison central to west - harrison, the lady hurricanes..- hosting d'iberville, in a littl- thursday night softball.- top third, this one all lady- warriors early on... jenna smit- slaps one, to - short... but that throw, is jus- a bit outside... costly error a- camelia - - - - keller comes all the way home,- from first base... 2-nothing- visitors.

- d'iberville crusing on the- mound, as well... that's the- freshman jayden - paige, with one strikeout... an- two strikeouts, in the bottom o- the - third... no runs across there.- so let's head to the top of the- fourth, where it's shelby - gehrmann... not - trying to do too much there...- that plates another run, to mak- it 3-zip.

- but west harrison, would get th- bats going... one run already - across, in- the bottom half... and it's - mercedes pride, getting a job - done... sac fly gets- sydney-brooke sims, to the dish- and it's the lady hurricanes, - protecting home field... winnin- in- comeback fashion, 7-4.- -