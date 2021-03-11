Texas grant money helps nursing aides get training

Job right job training can be difficult... but jefferson texas is making it easier than ever to become a certified nurse aide.nurse aide.fox 33's fox 33's christian henson was at the first program graduation today and joins us now live from studio control with more.christian?((henson)) marquel, panola college out of marshall worked with the the group "creating opportunities in marion county" to bring a certified nursing aide program to jefferson.18 women signed up... the top ten were picked for the 20 hour course... and they just finished their clincal hours.the program is supplemented with an accelerate texas grant that pays for the women's tuition, immunization fees, and state license fees.as a certified nurse aide the graduates can get jobs at nursing homes, assisted living centers or hospitals.(shontivia carr: cna graduate) "i thought it would be a good opportunity because i've always wanted to be in the nursing field and i never quite got never quite got around the finishing it."

((henson))now that they have graduated the group only needs to take needs to take their state certification test to get to work.((henson))and they better get that test taken quickly... all 10 graduates from today already have already have jobs lined up.and the next class starts at the end of