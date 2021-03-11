Mastodons ready for Summit League Tournament

It's no secret that the fort wayne mastodons were hoping for a much better regular season than what they put forth but with the summit league tournament quickly approaching, the cards are still on the table for the dons to reach their ultimate goal... a bid to the ncaa tournament.it may sound far fetched but it really isn't as the dons look to win three games in three days starting sunday against omaha, a team they swept during the regular season.

If the mastodons are going to have a successful week, they're going to have to put the regular season behind them and come out with a sense of urgency.

Sot- we all know we're 0-0.

The seeding don't matter right now so those wins don't really mean anything right now, it's all about how we start this tournament off.sot- we have to come out with energy from the jump because now it's win or go home, if you lose, there's no more next game, there's no more of that so we're approaching each game as if it's our last so we're going to go out and leave everything out on the floor.sot- i absolutely lover where our team is at right now, i think we're playing at a high level and i also think that we have an edge.

I don't think we're going in with a sense of accomplisment that even though we've have, we've done some special things this year.

I think our group has our best basketball ahead of them.

