Roohi Movie Screening | Rajkummar, Ali Fazal, Nushrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Stars Attend

Film Roohi is all set to win hearts.
And recently at the special screening of the film Roohi stars like Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Nushrat, Boney Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted.
Have a look.
Reporter:- Arya Money, Editor:- Mahesh Mote
Film Roohi is all set to win hearts.
And recently at the special screening of the film Roohi stars like Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Nushrat, Boney Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted.
Have a look.
Reporter:- Arya Money, Editor:- Mahesh Mote
The makers of "Roohi" hosted a special screening of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai. Several celebs including Fatima Sana Shaikh,..