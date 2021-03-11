Roohi Movie Screening | Rajkummar, Ali Fazal, Nushrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh And Stars Attend

Film Roohi is all set to win hearts.

And recently at the special screening of the film Roohi stars like Rajkummar Rao, Ali Fazal, Nushrat, Boney Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh were spotted.

Have a look.

Reporter:- Arya Money, Editor:- Mahesh Mote