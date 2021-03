The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced the rosters for their annual North/South All-Star game on Wednesday.

From the ice to the gridiron... earlier today... the indiana football coaches association announcing the rosters for their annual north south all star game...12 local athletes selected to this year's north roster... they include south adams stars james arnold and nick miller... warsaw's juan jaramillo.... carroll's reeve muncie... homestead's brady parker and luke palmer..

Northrop's jose reducindo... bishop dwenger's devon tippmann... concordia's brayden payne...snider's tavarious easley-jones..

Southwood's elijah sutton..

And eastside's lane burns... the north will be coached by south adams head coach grant moser...the game will be played friday july 9