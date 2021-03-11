Bethel couple lose 2nd home to fire in 8 years

Tragedy has struck a Berks County couple for the second time in eight years.

News.

>>>rob vaughn: flames ripped through a mobile home in bethel township this afternoon... and for the people who live in that home, this isn't the first time they've lost nearly everything in a fire.

Wfmz's jim vasil is live in bethel township with the story.

3 >>jim vasil: yes rob, a heartbreaking situation for these homeowners.

You can see the heavy damage done to the home here.

The homeowner tells me the house is a total loss.

>>nat flames>>reporter everything can change in an instant... >>maryanne daub "i have no idea what happened.

When i left, everything was fine."

>>reporter maryanne daub left for work early this afternoon... then got word from her boss that her home in the 500 block of schubert road in bethel township was on fire.

>>maryanne daub "total loss, everything.

What i got on, my clothing and my husband's, that's all we have."

>>storm mathias "i was just walking in to the garage out back and just saw a couple flames and thought that didn't look good, i dropped my stuff, ran in and ... called 911.">>nat fire >>reporter the 2-alarm fire saw conditions change from sun to snow... and the flames put up a fight.

>>leslie kegerreis "small fire with high winds and bad weather, pretty much destroyed the entire trailer."

>>reporter tragically, daub lost her dog in the fire.

But what's also tragic is this the second home she's lost to a fire in a decade.

She said she had a home here on this property 8 years ago that burned... and now... the home she built on top of that one... has also succumbed to flames.

>>storm mathias "it's definitely rough and a terrible thing to have happen once, let alone twice."

>>maryanne daub "it's just terrible.

I guess we'll make it through.

Made it through the last time.

Make it through again."

>>jim vasil: according to the state police fire marshal, there's no word yet on the cause, but all signs indicate the fire was an accident.

Live in bethel township, jim vasil, 69