MELL team to be inducted into Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame

Maine-Endwell Little League team to be inducted into Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame

The greater binghamton sports hall of fame is inducting 11 new members this year, including, for the first time, an entire team.

The third induction class has athletes representing 6 different sports.honorees are former nfl players john schultz and steve chomyszak, high school football coaches kelsey green and dick hoover, s-u football player jerry skonieczki, softball coach holly aprile, field hockey coach nancy bromley, pro basketball player bill chanecka, pro baseball player bob holbert, gymnastics coach sarah patterson and the entire world champion maine- endwell little league team.founder tony quagliata says he's still working on a permanent home for the hall of fame.

Hall of fame founder tony quagliata says, "we hope to have not only our hall of fame, but eventually develop this into a sports museum for our community.

We've talked to different landlords, some real estate people.

We don't have a lot of funds right now, we're trying to do our due diligence in getting that.

But that's our end pursuit.

It might take a little while, but we're going to get there."

Jim ehmke says: the first 2 classes are currently on display at the oakdale mall near macy's.this year's induction dinner will be monday april 24th at the doubletree hotel.the featured speaker will be former new york mets pitcher ron darling.tickets are 65 dollars and can be a