Mother of 4 shot, killed in upscale neighborhood

A mother of four is shot and killed in an upscale neighborhood in northampton county..

And police say it appears the shooter is a man who is now dead, too... found a short time ago in a car in new jersey.... and who they believe was the woman's ex- boyfriend.

>>>wendy davis: a snow squall causes a massive pileup on i-81 in schuylkill county.

Dozens of tractors trailers and cars crashed... one person is dead and 23 others are in the hospital... >>> wendy davis: good evening, i'm wendy davis..>>> rob vaughn: and i'm rob vaughn..

We'll have the latest on the situation on i-81 in just a few minutes..

But first... our top story at 10: a woman found shot dead in pennsylvania.

And it's believed to be linked to a death in new jersey.

>>>wendy davis: police raced into an upscale neighborhood near easton this afternoon... where the woman was found dead.

Hours later... a man believed to be former boyfriend was found shot dead in new jersey.

And investigators are now shedding some light on the connection.

Wfmz's jamie stover has been on top of this story all day for us.

She's live in warren county new jersey with our top story.

3 >>jamie stover:rob, wendy..it started with shooting in a car..and it seems to have ended tonight..with a shooting in another car.a man believed to be the suspect in the shooting death of a northampton county woman this afternoon.....was found shot dead inside his car ?here?

In new jersey tonight.that man..apparently took his own life.

>>lt.

Wayne smith/palmer pd "it is my understanding our officers have been here several times for domestic related instances.">>reporter: this time..officers were called to the saddle lane, palmer township home after a woman was discovered shot dead inside her car parked in the garage.

A family member found her around 4 in the afternoon...>>natthe victim's ex husband and friends came to the scene overwhelmed with emotion..and hoping for answers..

Police..already had a person of interest.a man believed to have dated..and previously lived with the victim.officers sent out a radio message...for a 45-year-old man they preliminarily believed may have been driving a black audi...and armed with a shotgun.hours later acrosss the border in new jersey: >>chief rich hummer we 3 received a call from phillipsburg pd they had a motor vehicle stop that was wanted for questionig by palmer township pd>>reporter: the warren county da confirmed the driver was dead inside the black audi with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

>>jamie stover: officials have not yet released the name of the woman found shot dead in her car in northampton county..

Or the man found shot dead inside his car here in warren county, new jersey.

Warren's da tells me it appears the man found dead here tonight...was a suspect in the woman's death.

Live in greenwich township, jamie stover 69 news.

>>> rob vaughn: now onto our other top story..

A massive pile-up on i-81 involving more than 30 vehicles..

Including several tractor trailers.>> wendy davis: and... this just in to our newsroom... there are many injuries and one confirmed death.

The pile-up happened in schuylkill county near the luzerne county line..when a snow squall hit during rush hour... wfmz's cali desimone is up there now..

Live with the very latest... and cali it looks like it's still quite a mess up there.