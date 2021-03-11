Legislation spotlights tiny homes

Kato talks to a state senator and people involved in the movement.

The Oregon House is considering bills on tiny homes.

There's constant talk about the huge affordable housing crisis in central oregon, but some say the solution could be small.

The house committee on business and labor is considering two bills on tiny homes.

Tiny house advocates say this legislation is a start, and they're happy to see the movement gaining ground.

#### josh hart has been living in his tiny house for about a year.

"i've lived in big homes an i've had multiple homes and i've had a lot of stuff and then i've had very little stuff, and over the years i've just simplified my life so i don't need a lot of stuff to be happy."

Bend native jesse russell says he's scared of what an unattainable cost of living is doing to his town.

He's a builder and advocate of tiny homes.

"i think it's just reall important for people to understand this movement isn't going away and people are living in tiny houses right here in our city and it's really important that the city recognizes that's going on and takes steps to try to make it safe for everybody."

"to give you and idea of th size of these homes, this tiny tavern is 160 square feet, the average home is over 2600 square feet over 16 times the size."

Two bills establishing new standards for tiny homes are being considered in the oregon house.

Bend senator tim knopp is well aware of the housing crisis in central oregon and supports tiny homes.

If they're done right.

"we just need to make sure tha when those tiny homes are being built safely and that those who are buying them know exactly what they're getting."

The bills would establish new standards for these houses, which are not defined or regulated under existing rules.

One would ease building requirements of tiny homes 250 square feet or less, the other would change standards for mobile tiny homes.

Knopp says these dwellings ease the problem, but won't solve it.

"we currently have an imbalanc of land and product that's available and therefore it's pushing rents and housing prices up considerably."

Advocates an lawmakers agree, the bills need tweaking, but are excited to see them reach the capital.

Hart says the point is simplicity, and that's how it should stay.

"we're going after a simple life, so the process the whether it be zoning or building code requirements, i think we should keep that as simple as we can."

### both bills are in committee, and will likely be revised before moving on.

both bills are in committee, and will likely be revised before moving on.