Analysis: Trump's Cabinet and Their Contact With Russia

David: the president continues to face pointed questions about members of his cabinet and their contact with russia.

Our political analyst doctor brian calfano takes a look at what these allegations mean for the trump administration.

President trump just can't seem a catch a break when it comes to news cycles.

After a well-received speech tuesday evening before a joint session of congress, the president and his administration find themselves once again embroiled in controversy over russia, this time regarding the nature and extent of contact between then senator (now attorney general) jeff sessions and the russian ambassador to the u.s. because this russia story doesn't seem to be going away time soon, i think now's a good time for perspective on this issue.

First, there's still a lot we don't know about this story.

Some on the left appear comfortable suggesting the president is being blackmailed by the russians, potentially with a dossier that contains all kinds of incriminating information.

But so far this is just wild speculation.

Second, it could very well be that president pronounced lack of willingness to criticize vladimir putin is a strategic move.

U.s. presidents since george w.

Bush have had difficulty dealing with putin and getting the russian president to recognize american interests around the world.

This could all be trump's strategy to reel putin in.

But third, the president has not done himself any favor by continuing to refuse to release his tax returns.

The excuse about being under audit isn't a legal reason to withhold the returns and it does provide critics and allies reason question whether president trump has business interests in russia.

Fourth, there is incontrovertibly evidence that the russian government was trying to interfere in the u.s. presidential election.

This would at least make president trump more circumspect about how references putin and the russian government.

Fifth president trump needs to change his tone about vladimir putin and the russian government.

Russia does not hold american interests at heart, and they can hardly be characterized as a friendly ally.

Sixth president trump must know the optics created by controversy are not good for the long term for the long term health of his administration.

Addressing this issue is not about "fake news."

It's about american life.

I'm brian calfano, kolr 10 news