Fairfax Road Homicide

We begin with two brothers arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in a deadly shooting at a northeast bakersfield gas station.

17's daniel tran joins us with new details on the latest homicide.

Daniel.

Daniel: kristin, victor and joel quintero, were arrested today in connection with a shooting last night that left one man dead.

It happened in an area of northeast bakersfield that community members say is usually quiet.

Daniel: police tape was wrapped around the fastrip gas station on fairfax and auburn where a man was shot during a fight in the parking lot.

Sgt.

Louis wood: "there was an altercation between some adult males and at some point during that altercation a firearm was produced and a victim sustained one shot."

Daniel: according to the bakersfield police department, victor and joel quintero are accused of being involved in the fight.

The quintero brothers were booked into jail this morning.

Nats the gas station was opened this morning with people filling up on gas and food, with seemingly no sign a crime was committed just hours ago.

Walled musleh: "i got shock, you know?

Wow.

In this neighborhood everything is quiet all the time.

And i'm like, 'what is going to happen next?'" daniel: walled musleh who works at the smoke shop across the street says everything was normal when he left last night.

Walled musleh: "this neighborhood is good.

It's good neighborhood, you know?

We never have no problems before."

Daniel: the coroner's office has not released the name of the man who was killed.

The quintero brothers are scheduled to appear in court tuesday.

They're being held without bail.

Daniel tran.

17 news.

