Cable fire causes power outages in Downtown Rochester
More power issues for r-g-and-e customers this evening.
One day after the company completed round the clock repairs after a damaging windstorm.
It's now scrambling to fix damage from an underground fire downtown.
R-g-and-e crews says an underground cable caught fire near the cadillac hotel on chestnut street.
Hundreds of customers lost power.
According to r-g-and-e more than 175 people are currently without power.
On alexander street along 137 customers are affected.
R-g-and-e says power should be restored by midnight tonight.
We've reached out to r-g-and-e about the situation, but we have not yet gotten a