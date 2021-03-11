Cable fire causes power outages in Downtown Rochester

RG&E has confirmed that an underground cable fire has caused a power outage in Downtown Rochester on Sunday.

More power issues for r-g-and-e customers this evening.

One day after the company completed round the clock repairs after a damaging windstorm.

It's now scrambling to fix damage from an underground fire downtown.

R-g-and-e crews says an underground cable caught fire near the cadillac hotel on chestnut street.

Hundreds of customers lost power.

According to r-g-and-e more than 175 people are currently without power.

On alexander street along 137 customers are affected.

R-g-and-e says power should be restored by midnight tonight.

We've reached out to r-g-and-e about the situation, but we have not yet gotten a