Whiskey Distillery Coming to Adirondack Town

A new distillery is looking to make its home in the adirondacks... bringing jobs to crown point.

Local 22's sara mccloskey has this business matters report.

The old agway building on 9-n in crown point was vacant for years.... but now, the sounds of construction.town supervisor charles harrington got a call about a year ago... from a new company.

"i was sitting at my desk one day and had a phone call from this person who said he was interested in properties in crown point.harrington says the town has been working with the "war canoe spirits" to bring a distillery to town.

"war canoe spirits" received a 500-thousand dollar grant... as part of the restore new york communities initative.

"it means for the town that there will be employment opportunity, not only in the proprosed distillery itself, but all of the spin offs that will also occur."the company's attorney..

Tracy jong... says war canoe spirits will "focus on producing whiskey... and will be looking to expand over time to other liquors"....all done with products sourced from local farmers.

Farmers will be able to make the accomodations necessary in order to be a successful part of this endevur."harrington checked out the site with ivan macy.... a new member of the town board."well, it's nice to get some kind of industry here in town, it's better to see something in it than vacant."

Macy has lived in town his entire life... and says the building was once a box factory and a grain elevator.

"when i was a kid, okay, we lived on a farm about a mile north of here.

And we used to get our grain here."folks in town are getting excited about more job opportunities.

I thought it was a great idea, it's going to bring revenue crown point needs more, we do."

Local leaders say the distillery is expected to bring about 10 jobs.

Currently.... crown point's biggest employer is the school district... giving 70 people paychecks in the area.

Many think war canoe spirits could welcome the first, of future development of crown point.

"you know, it's a nice little community, we don't have much industry but maybe we're starting."sara mccloskey / local 22/44 / crown point.

Staci the attorney for war canoe spirits says the company so far has invested at least 100-thousand dollars into the project... and hopes to open in