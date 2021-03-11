whYErie? Celebrating Irish culture

As america evaluates the importance of immigrants... and what they mean to the fabric of our society... and as erie acknowledges what refugees mean to the city... we've landed on a great topic for this month's why erie segment.erie county is full of culture from around the world.

And as we near the celebration of saint patrick's day.... lou baxter looks at our irish immigrants as another reason... why erie.

Erie.

Erie loves the annual st patricks day parade... no matter what the weather.and the community has also embraced irish dancing, the food, and all the culture that comes from being irish.

39:07 - as you probably know... irish way of life.it began here in erie back in 1800's..

.on the citys lower 3 eastside...0933 - they settled here in....24:24 - ever since thenas the current politics of america shines the light on immigration ...we know erie wouldn't be what it is without immigrants.3500- i think the core of erie...3514 - religious foundationso whether it's worship at an irish church....study at a local ujniveristy with irish roots... or just the annual celebration of that little bit of irsh in all of us... the culture is one more reason... why erie.lou baxter jet 24 action news 3 3 joining us now to further explore why erie is erie county executive kathy dahlkemper.good morning...why are immigrants and their heritage important to a community?----- how should ethnic celebrations make us think about refugees and those coming to erie in the modern era?----- is there anything the county does to make erie county a magnet/attractive for those immigrating for other countries?

-----what is your ancestral background?

We'll be right back.