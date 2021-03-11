Good Year for Air Quality

Valley dot com.

Yeah connie, cassandra melching with the san joaquin valley air pollution control district says the good air is a combination of both mother nature as well as the efforts of residents across the valley.

This combination created what was, this past winter, the cleanest air on average that the valley has seen in about 6 years.

A welcome sight... nelson molinar/ enjoying woodward park: "you can tell the air quality's really good compared to the past few years you know."

Dogs in tow... fresno residents flocked to woodward park this week, not only to enjoy some of our sunnier weather, but also this season's cleaner than average air.

Viviana benitez/ enjoying woodward park: "thanks to the rain it's cleared up a lot of the smog so it's easy to breathe out here."

For much of this winter, a clear view of the mountains has been a visible sign of improved air quality over the past few months.

Cassandra melching/ valley air district "we've had far more good air quality days and it's the best we've seen in the last 6 years."

"we are noticing that the public is understanding the challenges that we're facing in terms of air quality, and they get it, they're wanting to help."

This year around one thousand valley residents took advantage of incentives from the valley air district to switch out polluting wood burning devices, small steps to ensure residents like viviana can enjoy more clean air days at the park with her dog.

"better to be outdoors because it's just