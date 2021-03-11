High School Hot Shot: Clovis West girls basketball

5 in the nation, how far can this team go in the state playoffs?

The Clovis West girls basketball team won its fifth straight section title on Saturday.

State.

Sports central's andrew marden has this week's high school hotshots... :00 :13 :32 :39 :50 nats andrew a familiar scene at selland arena saturday night.

The clovis west girls basketball team celebrating a division-one valley championship.

...it's now happened five years in a row... bre'yanna sanders "now i can hold up this.

It was this, this, this, and that was four.

So that's really cool."

Andrew bre'yanna sanders did her part in the valley championship, scoring a team-high 14 points.

As we know, she's one of five seniors who signed with d- one schools for next year.

That's why the golden eagles are a top-five team nationally.

Their motivation?

Danae marquez "each one gets sweeter because each year more and more people keep doubting us and hating us and saying, 'next year we have you guys.'

Well it's next year."

Sarah bates "people can say whatever they want, but we don't say anything back because it's like, we have four rings."

Andrew they do.

But what's eluded them is a state championship ring... craig campbell "you don't want to ever hinge state championship or bust 'cause that's not fair to these kids, they're 30-2.

And if we lose our next one the season's not a waste...this group, this is the first one that's had such pressure on them...and then with the success they had on a national level, it was a lot of pressure and people who didn't go through it don't understand what these kids went through everyday."

Andrew ...like early season tournaments in hawai'i and arizona against the best teams in the country... the pressure's not going away.

Especially since one more win ties the section record set by the hanford girls in 2001.

That team won state... the clovis west girls basketball team...this week's high school hotshot.

